‘Did you hear something different?’: Jurgen Klopp’s response when asked about Liverpool ace’s future

Mohamed Salah has been at Liverpool since 2017.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested to The Liverpool Echo that Mohamed Salah will stay at the club beyond the summer of 2020.

Although Klopp has been frank in admitting that he does not know for sure if Salah will be at Liverpool next season, the German coach has stated that he thinks that the Egypt international forward is happy at Anfield.

When asked if he thought Salah would still be at Liverpool for the start of next season, Klopp told The Liverpool Echo: "I would think so, did you hear something different?

“How can you see the hunger to stay at Liverpool? It looks to me like he is really settled to be honest.

“I have no idea, actually, but you could ask me the same question for all the others and I have no idea. I didn't think about it until [the press] asked me.

As long as I don't hear anything and I don't ask the players what they think of next season or in two years, for me, it looks like [he will stay]. How long is his contract? Long? I would [think so] yes, but I have no idea.”

Liverpool stay

Salah is one of the best players in the world, and given his importance to the Liverpool team and his progress over the years, the Reds simply have to keep him.

The 27-year-old looks very happy at Anfield at the moment, and with Liverpool set to win the Premier League title this season and having won the Champions League in 2018-19, there is really no reason for the former AS Roma star to seek a new club.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Salah has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 21 Premier League appearances for Liverpool so far this season, and has also scored four goals and provided two assists in six Champions League games.