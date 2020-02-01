Quick links

Confirmed: Rangers lineup at Ibrox this afternoon

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are in Scottish Premiership action this afternoon.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers will be looking to maintain the pressure on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race when they take on Aberdeen at Ibrox this afternoon.

Steven Gerrard’s side are second in the league table at the moment with 56 points from 22 matches, five points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have played 23 matches.

Rangers will head into the game against Aberdeen on the back of a 2-0 victory over Ross County at Ibrox in the league.

 

The Gers will be confident of winning the match against Aberdeen, but they will have to be on top of their game.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen currently find themselves fourth in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 37 points from 23 matches.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Derek McInnes’s side will head into the match against Rangers on the back of a goalless draw with St. Mirren away from home in the league.

This is how Rangers will line up against Aberdeen at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon:

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 26 January, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

