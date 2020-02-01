Confirmed: Rangers lineup at Ibrox this afternoon

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are in Scottish Premiership action this afternoon.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers will be looking to maintain the pressure on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race when they take on Aberdeen at Ibrox this afternoon.

Steven Gerrard’s side are second in the league table at the moment with 56 points from 22 matches, five points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have played 23 matches.

Rangers will head into the game against Aberdeen on the back of a 2-0 victory over Ross County at Ibrox in the league.

The Gers will be confident of winning the match against Aberdeen, but they will have to be on top of their game.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen currently find themselves fourth in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 37 points from 23 matches.

Derek McInnes’s side will head into the match against Rangers on the back of a goalless draw with St. Mirren away from home in the league.

This is how Rangers will line up against Aberdeen at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon: