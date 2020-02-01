Quick links

Confirmed: Leeds United lineup v Wigan Athletic at Elland Road

A general view of Elland Road, home of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are in action at Elland Road this afternoon.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa shouts instructions to his team from the technical area during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on...

Leeds United will be looking to maintain their challenge for automatic promotion to the Premier League when they take on Wigan Athletic at Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will head into the match against Wigan on the back of a 3-2 victory over Millwall at home in the league.

 

The Whites were 2-0 down after just 23 minutes, but they staged a stunning comeback in the second half and scored three goals.

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 55 points from 29 matches, two points ahead of second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa shouts instructions to his team from the dug-out during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on...

Meanwhile, Wigan currently find themselves third from bottom in the standings with 26 points from 29 matches.

The Latics are in danger of going down to League One at the end of the season, and they have to pick up all three points against Leeds this afternoon to enhance their chances of staying up.

This is how Leeds will line up against Wigan at Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Alioski, Dallas, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Costa, Bamford

Subs: Meslier, Casey, Berardi, Shackleton, Poveda, Stevens, Roberts

