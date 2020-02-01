Confirmed: Leeds United lineup v Wigan Athletic at Elland Road

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are in action at Elland Road this afternoon.

Leeds United will be looking to maintain their challenge for automatic promotion to the Premier League when they take on Wigan Athletic at Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will head into the match against Wigan on the back of a 3-2 victory over Millwall at home in the league.

The Whites were 2-0 down after just 23 minutes, but they staged a stunning comeback in the second half and scored three goals.

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 55 points from 29 matches, two points ahead of second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Meanwhile, Wigan currently find themselves third from bottom in the standings with 26 points from 29 matches.

The Latics are in danger of going down to League One at the end of the season, and they have to pick up all three points against Leeds this afternoon to enhance their chances of staying up.

This is how Leeds will line up against Wigan at Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Alioski, Dallas, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Costa, Bamford

Subs: Meslier, Casey, Berardi, Shackleton, Poveda, Stevens, Roberts

Marcelo keeps the same Starting XI that defeated Millwall 3-2 on Tuesday night, whilst Tyler Roberts and Gaetano Berardi are named on the bench — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 1, 2020