Celtic made 'concrete bid' to sign star involved in 16 goals so far

Celtic tried and failed to sign a winger in the January transfer window.

Christian Atsu was linked with a loan move to Parkhead but the Newcastle United wide man decided to stay put on deadline day.

The Hoops needed a replacement for Scott Sinclair - who opened his account for Championship side Preston North End today - and with Mo Elyounoussi absent, it remains to be seen who Neil Lennon uses on the left-hand side of attack from here on in.

Another player who Lennon tried to bring to Glasgow is Utrecht star Gyrano Kerk, according to the owner of the Eredivisie club.

Frans van Seumeren revealed to The Record that while a lot of clubs asked about Kerk, only Celtic put forth a 'concrete bid' for the £3.5 million-rated Dutchman.

He said: "Lots of clubs asked about Kerk, but they never turned into actual offers. The only club who made a concrete bid was Celtic.

"I'm surprised we did not receive more interest to be honest because he is a player who is constantly a threat and involved in most of our goals."

The 24-year-old certainly is involved in many of his side's goals, having scored nine and set up another seven across all competitions this season.

But with a contract until 2023, Utrecht definitely would've had the upper hand in negotiations.

Even if Celtic go back this summer, they can expect to pay a significant amount for a player who will still have three years left on his contract by then.