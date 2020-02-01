Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

'Bring him back': Aston Villa fans fume over decision on £8m star

James Chester of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers at Villa Park on November 02, 2018 in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa sent James Chester on loan to the Championship.

Some Aston Villa fans on Twitter aren't happy with the decision to loan out James Chester.

On Friday night, the West Midlands club announced that they had let the veteran centre-back join Championship side Stoke City on a deal until the end of the season.

Chester, an £8 million signing by Aston Villa in 2016 [The Birmingham Mail], had struggled for first-team chances under Dean Smith this season.

In fact, the 31-year-old hadn't played a single minute of Premier League football prior to moving to the Potteries, being an unused substitute on six occasions.

 

The Wales international only managed four Championship games in 2019 due to injury, and manager Dean Smith signed no fewer than four centre-backs in the summer - Tyrone Mings, Bjorn Engels, Ezri Konsa and Kortney Hause - which made it ever so difficult for the former West Brom man this season.

Here's how Aston Villa fans reacted to his loan:

James Chester of Aston Villa celebrates scoring for Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Aston Villa at Carrow Road on October 23, 2018 in Norwich,...

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

