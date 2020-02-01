'Bring him back': Aston Villa fans fume over decision on £8m star

Aston Villa sent James Chester on loan to the Championship.

Some Aston Villa fans on Twitter aren't happy with the decision to loan out James Chester.

On Friday night, the West Midlands club announced that they had let the veteran centre-back join Championship side Stoke City on a deal until the end of the season.

Chester, an £8 million signing by Aston Villa in 2016 [The Birmingham Mail], had struggled for first-team chances under Dean Smith this season.

In fact, the 31-year-old hadn't played a single minute of Premier League football prior to moving to the Potteries, being an unused substitute on six occasions.

The Wales international only managed four Championship games in 2019 due to injury, and manager Dean Smith signed no fewer than four centre-backs in the summer - Tyrone Mings, Bjorn Engels, Ezri Konsa and Kortney Hause - which made it ever so difficult for the former West Brom man this season.

Here's how Aston Villa fans reacted to his loan:

All the best, Chezzy! #AVFC — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 31, 2020

Bring him back immediately — Lee Lloyd (@leelloyd_AV) January 31, 2020

Gutted absolutely gutted!! Good luck!! — Joel (@JoelGa040912) January 31, 2020

They don't know how lucky they are — Holly (@HollyJen86) January 31, 2020

Without a replacement that is one of the worst pieces of transfer business Villa have ever done, shocking!! — Peter Wall (@1966wall) January 31, 2020

Stoke have got one hell of a good player — Ged Egan (@ged_egan) January 31, 2020

Best defender you'll see in the Championship. Brings calmness & leadership. Will do a great job for you. — Paul Thomas (@djpaulthomas) January 31, 2020