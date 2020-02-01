Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'Bloke's an absolute car crash': Leeds fans criticise one player

General view of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on February 25, 2017 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United fans are criticising Kiko Casilla on Twitter.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds United issues instructions to his team during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on January 01, 2020 in...

Leeds United fans on Twitter aren't happy with goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, not one bit.

Marcelo Bielsa's side slumped to a demoralising 1-0 defeat by Wigan Athletic at Elland Road this afternoon, fresh from their stunning comeback against Millwall in midweek.

On that occasion, Leeds gave themselves a mountain to climb by conceding two first-half goals, before turning it around with a brilliant second-half display.

On this occasion, there was no turnaround as United shot themselves in the foot yet again.

 

The Latics opened the scoring on the hour mark when Pablo Hernandez bundled the ball into his own net from a Wigan corner that Casilla could and perhaps should have dealt with a little better.

The former Real Madrid keeper ventured off his line to punch the ball but seemed to get nothing on it, before it went in off a helpless Hernandez.

Errors from the Spanish stopper are hardly collector;s items at this point, having made a number of mistakes during his year-long spell in West Yorkshire.

And here's how Leeds fans reacted to his latest apparent blunder today.

Courtesy of Fulham's win against Huddersfield, Leeds' cushion in the top two is now only three points, though Bielsa's side do have superior goal difference.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up

