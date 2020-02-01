'Bloke's an absolute car crash': Leeds fans criticise one player

Leeds United fans are criticising Kiko Casilla on Twitter.

Leeds United fans on Twitter aren't happy with goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, not one bit.

Marcelo Bielsa's side slumped to a demoralising 1-0 defeat by Wigan Athletic at Elland Road this afternoon, fresh from their stunning comeback against Millwall in midweek.

On that occasion, Leeds gave themselves a mountain to climb by conceding two first-half goals, before turning it around with a brilliant second-half display.

On this occasion, there was no turnaround as United shot themselves in the foot yet again.

The Latics opened the scoring on the hour mark when Pablo Hernandez bundled the ball into his own net from a Wigan corner that Casilla could and perhaps should have dealt with a little better.

The former Real Madrid keeper ventured off his line to punch the ball but seemed to get nothing on it, before it went in off a helpless Hernandez.

Errors from the Spanish stopper are hardly collector;s items at this point, having made a number of mistakes during his year-long spell in West Yorkshire.

And here's how Leeds fans reacted to his latest apparent blunder today.

KIKO THE CLOWN — Andrew (@LUFCMOTogether) February 1, 2020

Let's face facts, Kiko Casilla is once again flapping at air. But we're better sty coming from behind. #lufc — Keith Tracy (@KeithT3103) February 1, 2020

sometimes I forget that kiko apparently did actually play for real Madrid #lufc — Sam brown (@Sam_brown1994) February 1, 2020

Not only is that a droppable offence but Kiko should genuinely be subbed for that #LUFC — MVT (@MVTidiler) February 1, 2020

Dallas bottles a challenge with Moore in the middle, Kiko yet again, pathetic.#LUFC — Conor McGilligan (@Conor_ALTV) February 1, 2020

Kiko has to deal with that!

But yet again this game should be over, so many chances squandered #LUFC

Come on Leeds!!!!! — stujeffery (@Stuart_Jeffery) February 1, 2020

Drop Casilla ASAP, bloke is an absolute car crash waiting to happen — BC (@BC_LUFC) February 1, 2020

Courtesy of Fulham's win against Huddersfield, Leeds' cushion in the top two is now only three points, though Bielsa's side do have superior goal difference.