Quick links

Rangers

BBC pundit says Rangers attacker could be in 'serious trouble'

Shane Callaghan
Florian Kamberi of Hibernian celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Motherwell at Easter Road on 23 November, 2019 in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers signed the striker on a half-season loan on Friday.

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Motherwell at Easter Road on 23 November, 2019 in...

Michael Stewart has criticised Rangers new boy Florian Kamberi for his comments about moving to Ibrox.

The 24-year-old striker joined Steven Gerrard's side from Hibernian on Friday night and described it as a 'dream move' for him.

Subscribe

Problem is, the Swiss attacker is only on loan at Rangers and with the rivalry between Hibs and the Gers, the comments could be considered a tad naive on Kamberi's part.

And Stewart, speaking to BBC Sportsound, has described the statement as 'utterly stupid' and claimed that he could be in 'serious trouble' if the transfer to Ibrox doesn't wind up being a permanent one.

 

He said: "If it is not a permanent move then he is in some serious trouble because it is utterly ludicrous to come out with comments like that. To come out with the comments he has is hugely disrespectful to Hibs and stupid to be honest. I just think it is utterly stupid to come out with those comments.”

It must be noted that there's every chance that Rangers won't sign him on a permanent basis.

Kamberi has only been drafted in as cover for Jermain Defoe, who could miss the next six weeks with an injury.

Thing is, Defoe has already agreed to join the light Blues on a permanent basis this summer, meaning that Kamberi - who has scored three Premiership goals this season - may not be as needed as he is now, by the time his loan ends.

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian FC takes a pop at goal while under pressure from Scott Brown (R) of Celtic FC during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic at Easter...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch