BBC pundit says Rangers attacker could be in 'serious trouble'

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers signed the striker on a half-season loan on Friday.

Michael Stewart has criticised Rangers new boy Florian Kamberi for his comments about moving to Ibrox.

The 24-year-old striker joined Steven Gerrard's side from Hibernian on Friday night and described it as a 'dream move' for him.

Problem is, the Swiss attacker is only on loan at Rangers and with the rivalry between Hibs and the Gers, the comments could be considered a tad naive on Kamberi's part.

And Stewart, speaking to BBC Sportsound, has described the statement as 'utterly stupid' and claimed that he could be in 'serious trouble' if the transfer to Ibrox doesn't wind up being a permanent one.

He said: "If it is not a permanent move then he is in some serious trouble because it is utterly ludicrous to come out with comments like that. To come out with the comments he has is hugely disrespectful to Hibs and stupid to be honest. I just think it is utterly stupid to come out with those comments.”

It must be noted that there's every chance that Rangers won't sign him on a permanent basis.

Kamberi has only been drafted in as cover for Jermain Defoe, who could miss the next six weeks with an injury.

Thing is, Defoe has already agreed to join the light Blues on a permanent basis this summer, meaning that Kamberi - who has scored three Premiership goals this season - may not be as needed as he is now, by the time his loan ends.