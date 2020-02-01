BBC pundit reacts to new Rangers signing’s controversial comments

Florian Kamberi has joined Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on loan.

Ibrox Stadium of Rangers



Tam McManus has stated on Twitter that he does not think that Rangers forward Florian Kamberi will return to Hibernian.

The former Hibernian forward, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, made the prediction while reacting to Kamberi’s controversial statements after he completed his move to Rangers on January transfer deadline day.

The 24-year-old forward joined Rangers on loan from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian for the rest of the season, with Greg Docherty going the other way.

After completing the switch, the former Grasshopper player said that ever since he moved to play his club football in Scotland, he wanted to join Rangers, as quoted in The Daily Record.

Don’t think Kamberi will be coming back to Hibs https://t.co/4WVoY59H52 — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) January 31, 2020

Controversial comments

While Kamberi is understandably overjoyed at joining Rangers, his comments are controversial.

After all, the forward is only on loan at Rangers, and if he does not perform well, then manager Steven Gerrard will not make the deal permanent.

Moreover, Kamberi is under contract at Hibernian until the summer of 2022, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk, and he may have to go back to Hibs at the end of the season.