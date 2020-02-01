Aston Villa reportedly turned down striker Tottenham Hotspur allegedly made late move for

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa were linked with Odion Ighalo, but he has joined Manchester United instead.

According to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 11:05pm, Friday, January 31, 2020), Aston Villa turned down the chance to sign Odion Ighalo before the striker joined Manchester United.

As announced on United's official Twitter page, the Red Devils have agreed a deal with Shanghai Shenhua to sign striker Ighalo on a six-month loan.

The report has stated that Tottenham Hotspur also made a late attempt to bring the 30-year-old to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 11:05pm, Friday, January 31, 2020) have claimed that Villa turned down the chance to sign the former Watford striker on Thursday night.

Good signing for Manchester United?

Ighalo knows English football inside out, having played for Watford, and the striker is a good short-term signing for United.

With Marcus Rashford injured at the moment, United need a striker who knows the Premier League and can hit the ground running, as they aim to clinch a Champions League place.

The Red Devils are fifth in the league table at the moment with 34 points from 24 matches, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.