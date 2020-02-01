Quick links

‘Absolutely abysmal’: BBC pundit rips into Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Celtic

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of the stadium seats ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Glasgow Rangers and Celtic’s transfer business in January did not impress Tam McManus.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Tam McManus has criticised both Rangers and Celtic on Twitter for their transfer business in January.

The former Hibernian forward, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, believes that the January transfer window was “absolutely abysmal” for both Rangers and Celtic.

McManus has added that the Hoops have had a more disappointing January transfer window than Steven Gerrard’s team.

 

Incomings at Rangers

Rangers signed 21-year-old Ianis Hagi - who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a forward - on loan from Genk on January transfer deadline day.

The Gers also secured the services of 24-year-old forward Florian Kamberi on a loan deal from Hibernian until the end of the season.

Incomings at Celtic

Celtic signed 21-year-old striker Patryk Klimala from Legia Warsaw on a permanent contract in the January transfer window.

Neil Lennon’s side also brought in 21-year-old midfielder Ismaila Soro from Bnei Yehuda, also on a permanent basis.

Title race

Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 61 points from 23 matches, five points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have played 22 games.

Neil Lennon, manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

