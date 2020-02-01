‘Absolutely abysmal’: BBC pundit rips into Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Celtic

Glasgow Rangers and Celtic’s transfer business in January did not impress Tam McManus.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Tam McManus has criticised both Rangers and Celtic on Twitter for their transfer business in January.

The former Hibernian forward, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, believes that the January transfer window was “absolutely abysmal” for both Rangers and Celtic.

McManus has added that the Hoops have had a more disappointing January transfer window than Steven Gerrard’s team.

Absolutely abysmal transfer window (so far) for both Celtic & Rangers. Shocking. Some serious questions will be asked in the Summer for whichever side comes off second best in the league. Neither have strengthened the team. — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) January 31, 2020

Really? Neither of your signings will go into the starting 11. Neither of Celtic’s big signings will go into the starting 11. Both have beefed up squad not improved the starting 11. Just my opinion https://t.co/fw4K9EIbTS — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) January 31, 2020

Two squad players. Long term projects. https://t.co/5RtjYThFRg — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) January 31, 2020

Couldn’t argue with any of this Chris. Celtic should & could have blown Rangers out the water. Now it’s nip & tuck. It’s a more disappointing window for Celtic than Rangers who haven’t got the same financial muscle. https://t.co/pSZqzF5Jo7 — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) January 31, 2020

Incomings at Rangers

Rangers signed 21-year-old Ianis Hagi - who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a forward - on loan from Genk on January transfer deadline day.

The Gers also secured the services of 24-year-old forward Florian Kamberi on a loan deal from Hibernian until the end of the season.

Incomings at Celtic

Celtic signed 21-year-old striker Patryk Klimala from Legia Warsaw on a permanent contract in the January transfer window.

Neil Lennon’s side also brought in 21-year-old midfielder Ismaila Soro from Bnei Yehuda, also on a permanent basis.

Title race

Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 61 points from 23 matches, five points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have played 22 games.