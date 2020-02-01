£4m star suggests he'd 'definitely' like to join Rangers this summer

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers signed the young attacker on Friday.

Ianis Hagi has suggested that he would 'definitely' be interested in signing for Rangers on a permanent basis this summer.

The Gers made the 21-year-old playmaker their first signing of the January transfer window on Friday.

Hagi, son of the legendary Gheorghe, joined Rangers on a half-season loan from Belgian outfit Genk, whom he joined for £4 million [Four Four Two].

Photographers at Auchenhowie caught a glimpse of Hagi in training yesterday and time will tell whether he's involved in the Ibrox side's visit of Aberdeen this afternoon.

Even though he hasn't kicked a ball under Steven Gerrard as of yet, the youngster admits that he wouldn't be against the idea of staying in Glasgow beyond the end of his loan deal.

He told The Scottish Sun: "Would I like to stay beyond summer? Definitely.

“I’m part of a really huge club so I’m looking forward to playing here as long as I can and trying to help Rangers.”

Rangers are indeed a very big club, but with that comes a certain pressure and expectation.

Hagi doesn't quite have to hit the ground running in Glasgow, because he deserves as much time as any new player irrespective of their surname, but there is pressure on any player who the light Blues sign.

He is involved in the most competitive Scottish Premiership title race for close to a decade, with Rangers spending some years in the lower leagues after 2012, and he will be expected to do his bit in bringing a first title back to Ibrox since 2011.