What did Alastair Stewart say on social media? Shakespeare quote causes controversy!

The 67-year-old English journalist and newsperson has earned many fans and admirers across an impressive career. It's a world he has been happily apart of for decades and he's undoubtedly become an icon in his ITV News role.

In fact, he's noted as the longest-serving male newsreader on British TV!

However, he has been swept up in raging controversy recently after making comments online. Since the tweets, some have shamed his actions while others have defended them, arguing that they are completely innocent and far from racist, if not a little condescending.

The situation with Alastair Stewart

Alastair has recently resigned from his position as ITV newsreader after a social media spectacle.

However, according to The Guardian, an ITN source has expressed: "It was never about a single tweet, it was always errors plural."

They continued “When we received the original complaint we contacted Martin Shapland and gave him notice of our statement and have been continuing to be in contact with him.”

His resignation came a few weeks after he quoted the Shakespeare play Measure for Measure to political adviser Martin Shapland on Twitter.

As highlighted by Etan Smallman [see below tweet] on Twitter, "Alastair Stewart responded to a black man on Twitter with a passage about 'an angry ape' from Shakespeare's Measure for Measure."

However, Etan also argues that "it also seems worth pointing out that he previously used this passage to respond to at least one other tweeter who was not identifiably black..."

Alastair Stewart responded to a black man on Twitter with a passage about "an angry ape" from Shakespeare's Measure for Measure.



The whole #AlastairStewart saga is ridiculous! Doesn't the fact he used the quote, without realising how it could be interpreted, show he is definitely not racist? I appreciate racism is very real but feels like the world has gone mad & you need to watch every single word you say — Maria Nelson (@MariaNelson2020) January 31, 2020

As a society, we are setting a dangerous precedent where nobody is allowed to make a mistake & if they do then they must be cancelled/sacked. We all make mistakes. #AlastairStewart — Joshua Brandwood (@brandwood1994) January 31, 2020

I have known Alastair Stewart for 29 years, attended many, many events with him & worked with him in the newsroom. In my personal opinion, you could not find a kinder, friendlier, more generous person in the entire media world.

Very sad decision by @itvnews to fire him. pic.twitter.com/y9wpglu023 — John Nichol (@JohnNicholRAF) January 29, 2020

I don’t think Alastair Stewart should lose his job for quoting Shakespeare in a slightly pompous but palpably non-offensive way. Unless there is something we’re missing, it seems astonishing that ITV got rid of him so quickly. It does nobody any favours. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) January 29, 2020

Let’s be honest. Nobody thinks that Alastair Stewart is racist. Not his employers, not his critics: nobody.



We need to restore critical thinking. We need to dismiss the reactionaries who seize any opportunity to detect racism where it doesn’t exist.



We’re better than this. — Andrew Doyle (@andrewdoyle_com) January 31, 2020

