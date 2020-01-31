What did Alastair Stewart say on social media? Shakespeare quote causes controversy!

Alastair Stewart attends the 'Costa Book Awards' 2018 at Quaglinoâs on January 30, 2018 in London, England
Most on Twitter have very strong opinions on the matter.

It's big news, so what did Alastair Stewart say on social media?

This debate is unlikely to settle anytime soon!

The 67-year-old English journalist and newsperson has earned many fans and admirers across an impressive career. It's a world he has been happily apart of for decades and he's undoubtedly become an icon in his ITV News role. 

In fact, he's noted as the longest-serving male newsreader on British TV!

However, he has been swept up in raging controversy recently after making comments online. Since the tweets, some have shamed his actions while others have defended them, arguing that they are completely innocent and far from racist, if not a little condescending. 

Let's take a look...

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall meets Eamonn Holmes and Alastair Stewart as she visits ITV Studios to mark their 60th Anniversary at London Television Centre on September 9, 2915 in London,...Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall meets Eamonn Holmes and Alastair Stewart as she visits ITV Studios to mark their 60th Anniversary at London Television Centre on September 9, 2915 in London,...

The situation with Alastair Stewart 

Alastair has recently resigned from his position as ITV newsreader after a social media spectacle. 

However, according to The Guardian, an ITN source has expressed: "It was never about a single tweet, it was always errors plural."

They continued “When we received the original complaint we contacted Martin Shapland and gave him notice of our statement and have been continuing to be in contact with him.”

His resignation came a few weeks after he quoted the Shakespeare play Measure for Measure to political adviser Martin Shapland on Twitter.

So, what exactly did he say?

What did Alastair Stewart say on social media?

As highlighted by Etan Smallman [see below tweet] on Twitter, "Alastair Stewart responded to a black man on Twitter with a passage about 'an angry ape' from Shakespeare's Measure for Measure."

However, Etan also argues that "it also seems worth pointing out that he previously used this passage to respond to at least one other tweeter who was not identifiably black..."

You can check out screenshots of the tweets below, which have caused uproar and debate online: 

 

Twitter users react!

As you'd expect, a number of people have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts and opinions on the matter. 

Check out a selection of tweets:

 

