'Love it', 'oof': Some West Brom fans react to links with 20-year-old with 'amazing future'

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic is reportedly trying to take the talented midfielder to The Hawthorns.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been having their say on Twitter regarding the prospect of Domingos Quina joining The Hawthorns on loan.

Several sources including the Express & Star and Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 31/1;,08:44) have suggested that the Baggies are in talks with Watford over a loan move for the 20-year-old.

Quina is highly rated at Vicarage Road but has struggled for game time this season, making just eight appearances in all competitions, of which four have been in the Premier League - all off the bench for a total of 18 minutes (Transfermarkt).

The midfielder rose through the ranks at West Ham and was given his debut there by Slaven Bilic in 2016, and the report claims the Croat is interested in his former player's services to bolster the ranks for a Championship title push.

West Brom have been fairly quiet on the recruitment front this month but Callum Robinson arrived on loan from Sheffield United earlier this week, and it looks as though the Baggies are looking to get more players in.

Here is what some Albion fans have said on social media about Quina:

That link is strengthened by the fact that Bilic gave him his first team debut etc. Having said that, we could do with another player in central midfield. — Conrad Chircop (@conradchircop) January 30, 2020

Another attacking midfielder. Love it. Last one out turn off the lights regarding defending — P.M@Geordiebaggie (@Geordiebaggie) January 30, 2020

Originally from the Benfica academy. Portugal seems to be a theme with many of our targets. Pereira, Willock, Krovinovic and now him — G-WBA (@LocalBaggiesFan) January 30, 2020

Sense of panic I feel after losing run — Richard Downing (@rjdowning) January 30, 2020

Good young player. But will be competing with Pereira and Krov. Really hope we are targeting a striker. — Dave Neale (@baggiedave70) January 30, 2020

Masiiiiii. Quina is class aswell — John (@Johnwba01) January 30, 2020

Does this mean we’ll be looking to play Robinson in a more central role? Either AM or ST? Can’t see why we’d be going for more wingers unless he’s our ST signing — Tonksić (@TonksMD) January 30, 2020

oof! — Albion News Gaming (@albion_gaming) January 30, 2020

Javi Gracia previously said of Quina, as quoted by the Watford Observer: "Everybody knows he is a very good young player, but he has a great presence and an amazing future as well."