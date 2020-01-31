Quick links

'Love it', 'oof': Some West Brom fans react to links with 20-year-old with 'amazing future'

Domingos Quina of Watford FC and Tim Ream of Fulham FC in action during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Fulham FC at Vicarage Road on April 2, 2019 in London, England.
West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic is reportedly trying to take the talented midfielder to The Hawthorns.

Domingos Quina of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Cardiff City at Vicarage Road on December 15, 2018 in Watford, United Kingdom.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been having their say on Twitter regarding the prospect of Domingos Quina joining The Hawthorns on loan.

Several sources including the Express & Star and Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 31/1;,08:44) have suggested that the Baggies are in talks with Watford over a loan move for the 20-year-old.

Quina is highly rated at Vicarage Road but has struggled for game time this season, making just eight appearances in all competitions, of which four have been in the Premier League - all off the bench for a total of 18 minutes (Transfermarkt).

 

The midfielder rose through the ranks at West Ham and was given his debut there by Slaven Bilic in 2016, and the report claims the Croat is interested in his former player's services to bolster the ranks for a Championship title push.

West Brom have been fairly quiet on the recruitment front this month but Callum Robinson arrived on loan from Sheffield United earlier this week, and it looks as though the Baggies are looking to get more players in.

Here is what some Albion fans have said on social media about Quina:

Javi Gracia previously said of Quina, as quoted by the Watford Observer: "Everybody knows he is a very good young player, but he has a great presence and an amazing future as well."

10th December 2018, Goodison Park, Liverpool, England; EPL Premier League Football, Everton versus Watford; Domingos Quina of Watford and Idrissa Gueye of Everton compete for the ball

