Quick links

Watford

Birmingham City

Premier League

Championship

Watford reportedly want £2.2m Championship star, but miss out on £12.5m powerhouse

Danny Owen
Watford unveil their new manager Nigel Pearson during the Premier League match between Watford and Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road, Watford on Saturday 7th December 2019.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Birmingham City's Kristian Pedersen is reportedly a target for Premier League Watford - but Youssouf Fofana is staying in Ligue 1 with Monaco.

Birmingham City's Kristian Pedersen during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Coventry City and Birmingham City at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Birmingham,...

Watford are interested in signing Birmingham City left-back Kristian Pedersen, according to Sky Sports (live blog, 9.45am), but they have missed out on Youssouf Fofana to Monaco.

Nigel Pearson has lifted The Hornets off the bottom of the table since taking over at Vicarage Road two months ago, picking up more points already than Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores managed between them during a miserable start to the campaign.

But Watford are not out of the relegation woods just yet and a couple of astute, deadline-day additions would go down well in Hertfordshire.

 

Sky claims that Watford’s search for a new left-back, and a potential Jose Holebas replacement, has taken them to St Andrews.

Pedersen has been a big hit at Birmingham since his £2.2 million move from Union Berlin in 2018, producing three goals and two assists this season alone.

Blackburn Rovers Sam Gallagher battles with Birmingham City's Kristian Pedersen during the FA Cup Third Round match between Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers at St Andrew's Trillion...

But while Pedersen may be on his way to the Premier League before Friday’s transfer deadline, one player who certainly will not be arriving has just signed a long-term deal at one of Ligue 1’s biggest clubs.

FootMercato claimed that Strasbourg’s powerhouse midfielder Fofana was also on Watford’s radar but, less than two weeks later, the 21-year-old has sealed a £12.5 million move to Monaco (GFFN).

Youssouf Fofana of France, William Saliba of France look on during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Zdzislaw-Krzyszkowiak-Stadion on June 04, 2019...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch