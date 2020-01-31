Watford reportedly want £2.2m Championship star, but miss out on £12.5m powerhouse

Birmingham City's Kristian Pedersen is reportedly a target for Premier League Watford - but Youssouf Fofana is staying in Ligue 1 with Monaco.

Watford are interested in signing Birmingham City left-back Kristian Pedersen, according to Sky Sports (live blog, 9.45am), but they have missed out on Youssouf Fofana to Monaco.

Nigel Pearson has lifted The Hornets off the bottom of the table since taking over at Vicarage Road two months ago, picking up more points already than Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores managed between them during a miserable start to the campaign.

But Watford are not out of the relegation woods just yet and a couple of astute, deadline-day additions would go down well in Hertfordshire.

Sky claims that Watford’s search for a new left-back, and a potential Jose Holebas replacement, has taken them to St Andrews.

Pedersen has been a big hit at Birmingham since his £2.2 million move from Union Berlin in 2018, producing three goals and two assists this season alone.

But while Pedersen may be on his way to the Premier League before Friday’s transfer deadline, one player who certainly will not be arriving has just signed a long-term deal at one of Ligue 1’s biggest clubs.

FootMercato claimed that Strasbourg’s powerhouse midfielder Fofana was also on Watford’s radar but, less than two weeks later, the 21-year-old has sealed a £12.5 million move to Monaco (GFFN).