Vera season 10 episode 4 cast: Meet guest stars Karl Collins, Steve Lorrigan and Katy Carmichael

Series 10 of ITV's Vera concludes this week after four episodes.

Murder mystery series are some of the most popular on TV with millions tuning in to the likes of BBC One's Death in Paradise as well as ITV's Grantchester and Vera on a regular basis.

The latter of these series, Vera, has recently just returned to ITV for its 10th series and the show remains as popular as ever with just shy of eight million viewers tuning to the opening episode on January 12th.

However, we've already reached the final episode of Vera's 10th series which is set to come to an end after this week's fourth episode.

DCI Vera Stanhope looks to have a terribly tough case on her hands this week after a wealthy gambling magnate is shot dead during a home invasion but just who's set to appear in the cast for episode 4?

The story of episode 4

The fourth and final episode of Vera's 10th series is centred around the murder of Alun Wilmott, a wealthy gambling shop magnate who's killed during a bloody home invasion that leaves his wife and daughter traumatised.

Vera certainly has her work cut out for her this time around. There are suspicions of an inside job with Alun's head of security appearing to be the top suspect but as Vera delves a little deeper she discovers that Alun's enemies were plentiful.

Meet the cast of episode 4

As always in the ITV drama, we join Vera and her team of main characters as well as a host of new guest stars who we are introduced to for this one episode.

Main cast

Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope

Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy

Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart

Paul Kaye as Dr Malcolm Donahue

Ibibnabo Jack as DC Jacqueline 'Jac' Williams

Riley Jones as PC Mark Edwards

Guest stars

Steve Lorrigan as Alun Wilmott

Karen Bryson as Louise Wilmott

Ella-Grace Gregorie as Jess Wilmott

Karl Collins as Ciaran Duggan

Patrick Robinson as Royce Hobson

Katy Carmichael as Gayle Beecher

Guest star spotlight

The three actors we'll be taking a closer look at from Vera episode 4 are Steve Lorrigan, Karl Collins and Katy Carmichael.

Steve Lorrigan - Steve Lorrigan takes on the role of Alun Wilmott in this week's episode Vera, the murdered gambling mogul who sets the plot in motion.

While Wilmott's role in Vera may be crucial, he's not in the episode for particularly long which has been a running theme in his acting career which has seen just 11 roles in the last 16 years the most major of which have come in the likes of Tiger Zinda Hai, Kick and Heathen.

Karl Collins - Nottingham-born actor Karl Collins takes on the pivotal role of Ciaran Duggan in Vera. Ciaran is the head of Alun's security but suspicion is placed firmly on his head after it's discovered that he has a history of violent crime.

Collins' career has been a promising one to date with 50 acting credtis to his name, the most prominent of which have come in the likes of Attack the Block, Doctor Who, and Hollyoaks in which Karl appeared in over 220 episodes.

Katy Carmichael - And finally we have Katy Carmichael who takes on the role of Gayle Beecher in the series finale. ITV have revealed little about her character ahead of the episode.

Carmichael herself, however, has had a hugely impressive career which began 30 years ago in 1990. After making her debut in the TV series Bread, she's gone on to appear in a whole host of films and TV series including Edgar Wright's Spaced, over 60 episodes of Coronation Street as well as an appearance in Disney's Christopher Robin where she appeared alongside Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell.

Vera series 10 concludes with episode 4 at 8pm on Sunday, February 2nd.