'Unreal this guy': Some Aston Villa fans react as new linked striker emerges on their radar

Amir Mir
Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa looks on prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Watford FC at Villa Park on January 21, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Aston Villa have signed Ally Samatta, Danny Drinkwater and Pepe Reina this month.

(L-R) Alphonso Davies of FC Bayern Muenchen, Davie Selke of Hertha BSC and Thiago of FC Bayern Muenchen during the Bundesliga Match between Hertha BSC and FC Bayern Muenchen at...

Aston Villa fans have reacted on Twitter as a new striker emerges on their radar with the transfer window edging closer to being slammed shut.

German outfit Bild have claimed that Villa, who reached the League Cup final on Tuesday night, are keen on Hertha Berlin striker, Davie Selke.

It is said that five Premier League clubs are keen on his services, including Villa, Watford, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Brighton – all of whom are fighting relegation, with Steve Bruce's side with the safest cushion.

 

Dean Smith needs another striker through the door, and whilst it's not paramount because Samatta has signed on the dotted line and Keinan Davis has returned from injury, a new face would be of great help.

Given that Samatta has just walked through the doors and Davis has just returned from injury, Villa need to be on the safe side.

A lot was expected of Selke during his days in the Bundesliga, but he simply hasn't been able to showcase what was expected of him during his younger days.

Davie Selke of Hertha BSC during the 1. Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Hertha BSC at the Volkswagen Arena on January 25, 2020 in Wolfsburg, Germany.

But it seems as though there are certain sections of the Villa support who are willing for their club to take a punt on that talent.

Whilst it would be a risk buying the 25-year-old, it needs to be remembered that the talent pool is a lot smaller than the money in the pot. And that applies for all teams, and not just Villa.

Selke's stats from this season don't exactly jump out of the page. He has played 19 league matches, scoring one goal and supplying the same amount of assists [transfermarkt].

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to a new striker emerges on their radar:

