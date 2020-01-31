'Siuuuuuuuuuu', 'I approve': Some fans react to arrival of Everton 20-year-old

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have sanctioned a loan move for the Toffees U23 defender and captain Morgan Feeney.

Everton academy ace Morgan Feeney has left Goodison Park on loan to join Tranmere for the rest of the season and some of their fans have been having their say on the switch.

The Toffees Under-23 defender is highly rated by the Blues contingent and captained his side to a Premier League 2 and Premier League Cup double last term.

Feeney has made two senior appearances for Everton, both in the 2017-18 Europa League campaign, against Atalanta and Apollon Limassol (Transfermarkt).

The 20-year-old was previously described him by Under-23s boss David Unsworth as a "terrific" prospect, hailing his leadership skills (official website) and also deeming him from the "Dave Watson school of defending".

The Bootle-born ace, who was also in the Under-23s team that won the Premier League 2 title in 2017, will now ply his trade for League One side Tranmere, currently 21st in the table and six points from safety, albeit with two games in hand on 20th-placed MK Dons.

Here is what some Tranmere fans have been saying on Twitter about Feeney's loan move across the Mersey:

Yeah been your U23s captain for a couple of years with two leagues, hopefully does a job for us, god we need it! — Rob (@RobboSWA) January 31, 2020

Morgan Feeney arrives on loan at Tranmere from Everton until the end of the season. Rovers have been keen on him some time and have been tracking for a couple of months. Really good addition at the heart of the defence. Now expect to see at least one centre back leave today #TRFC — Matthew Jones (@mattjones_sport) January 31, 2020

Confirmed news of Morgan Feeney joing on loan from Everton.



Highly rated 20 year-old but this is his first loan away from Goodison.



Might be a busy #DeadlineDay #TRFC #SWA https://t.co/RR9stOZdiL — This Is Tranmere Podcast (@ThisIsTranmere) January 31, 2020

"It's his first loan, but I'm very confident and very positive about it," Micky Mellon told the Tranmere website. "He does all of the things a centre-half should do, he's a leader, he's vocal.

"I'm really pleased that we have been able to get somebody from Everton into the club. It is something that we've worked very hard to try and get that relationship going."