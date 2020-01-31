Tottenham miss out on international striker reportedly on their radar

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wanted to bring the striker to Spurs this month.

A player reportedly sought after by Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has made a decision on his future.

According to the Northern Echo, Spurs and fellow Premier League side Newcastle United were set to battle for Borussia Dortmund forward Paco Alcacer in the final week of the transfer window.

However, Alcacer will not be plying his trade in the Premier League, as he has opted for a return to Spain. Villarreal announced the arrival of Alcacer on Thursday, with the striker signing a five-and-a-half-year deal and, according to Goal.com, reportedly commanding a club-record fee of €23million (£19million).

The 26-year-old Spain international enjoyed a stunning first season with Dortmund after joining on a season-long loan from Barcelona in the summer of 2018, scoring 18 goals in 26 Bundesliga appearances.

Eleven of those goals were scored off the bench, setting a new Bundesliga record for goals by a substitute in the process and that run of form prompted the club to give him a permanent five-year deal last year.

However, Alcacer hasn't had such a good time in the current campaign, with Dortmund boss Lucien Favre handing him just six league starts, and the arrival of Erling Braut Haaland would have likely pushed him further down the pecking order.

According to the Northern Echo, Tottenham had been tracking Alcacer for the best part of two years and were preparing a counter-offer to that of Newcastle, a loan deal with a potential £25million transfer, with Mourinho desperate for attacking reinforcements.

With January's transfer deadline day in full swing, both sides will now have to look at alternative options in order to bolster their attacking ranks.