Tottenham Hotspur repay favour with £25 million transfer

Tottenham have repaid a sporting debt to PSV Eindhoven.

When Steven Bergwijn signed for Tottenham Hotspur, he was quoted by Goal saying he enjoyed watching the club's run to the Champions League final last season.

Funnily enough, this was only made possible thanks to heroics from Bergwijn's PSV.

Tottenham were on the verge of crashing out in the group stages last season after failing to win any of their opening three group matches.

A draw in Barcelona was an impressive result, even if the La Liga side were under strength. But Inter Milan were held by a previously winless PSV Eindhoven at the San Siro, to send Tottenham through.

PSV sent a tweet at the time, featuring Bergwijn, telling Tottenham they could thank them later.

Now Tottenham have done so, by paying them £25 million to take Bergwijn off their hands.

It's a bargain, and Bergwijn will get the chance to play in the Champions League knockout stages this season.

If he helps them, then perhaps it really will be time for Tottenham to say thank you again.