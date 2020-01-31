Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur repay favour with £25 million transfer

Dan Coombs
Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord v PSV at the Stadium Feijenoord on December 15, 2019 in Rotterdam Netherlands
Tottenham have repaid a sporting debt to PSV Eindhoven.

New Tottenham Hotspur signing Steven Bergwijn poses for a photo at Tottenham Hotspur Training centre on January 28, 2020 in Enfield, England.

When Steven Bergwijn signed for Tottenham Hotspur, he was quoted by Goal saying he enjoyed watching the club's run to the Champions League final last season.

Funnily enough, this was only made possible thanks to heroics from Bergwijn's PSV.

 

Tottenham were on the verge of crashing out in the group stages last season after failing to win any of their opening three group matches.

A draw in Barcelona was an impressive result, even if the La Liga side were under strength. But Inter Milan were held by a previously winless PSV Eindhoven at the San Siro, to send Tottenham through.

PSV sent a tweet at the time, featuring Bergwijn, telling Tottenham they could thank them later.

Now Tottenham have done so, by paying them £25 million to take Bergwijn off their hands.

It's a bargain, and Bergwijn will get the chance to play in the Champions League knockout stages this season.

If he helps them, then perhaps it really will be time for Tottenham to say thank you again.

 

Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Fc Twente v PSV at the De Grolsch Veste on August 3, 2019 in Enschede Netherlands

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

