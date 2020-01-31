'Pretty good', 'he has potential': Some Spurs fans react to club update on 22-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur have sanctioned the loan departure of Spurs academy graduate Anthony Georgiou on loan.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been having their say on the club update regarding Anthony Georgiou going out on loan.

The Tottenham academy midfielder rose through the ranks at the Premier League club but to date has only made one Spurs senior appearance, in a Champions League group game against APOEL Nicosia in 2017.

Georgiou, who has been capped seven times by Cyprus (Transfermarkt), spent the first half of this season on loan at Ipswich Town, making 13 appearances, and has previously been out on loan at Levante in Spain.

The 22-year-old penned a contract extension at Tottenham in August 2019, taking him until the summer of 2021 (Transfermarkt), and will now be plying his trade for Bolton Wanderers, currently bottom of League One.

Bolton are next in action on Saturday when they host Tranmere in League One.