Who is Theresa Frostad Eggesbø? Meet the Ragnarok actress on Instagram

Netflix goes Norwegian in its new drama Ragnarok.

While Netflix is best known for its big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher, the streaming service has also branched out in recent years to better accommodate its global audience.

One way this has happened in recent years is through the increasing number of foreign language films and TV series ending up on the streaming service.

The most recent and high-profile of these foreign language releases is Ragnarok, a Norwegian drama that tells of superpowered teenagers and the end of the world.

In keeping with its Norwegian setting, the series features a plethora of Norwegian and Scandanavian talent including relative newcomer Theresa Frostad Eggesbø.

What is Netflix's Ragnarok about?

Netflix's Ragnarok, not to be confused with Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok, is a Norwegian drama series, helmed by Danish production company SAM, that follows a group of school-age teenagers as their small town is beset by pollution, melting glaciers and unpredictable weather.

Only a superhuman force can stop the coming end of days and protect the town from Ragnarok.

Meet Theresa Frostad Eggesbø

The cast features a plethora of Scandanavian talent including 21-year-old Norwegian actress Theresa Frostad Eggesbø who takes on the role of Saxa in the series.

As well as taking to the screen as an actress, the Oslo-born star also has a fledgeling music career and recently moved to the UK city of Liverpool to further pursue this avenue. She has released three singles to date which can be found on Spotify.

Theresa, who goes by the nickname Resa, is fairly active on social media with accounts on Twitter and Instagram with a following of just over 12,000 on the latter platform.

What else has Resa been in?

Resa's acting career is still in its infancy with just four acting roles to her name at the time of writing.

Her first on-screen appearance came in the Norwegian series Skam where she appeared alongside several of her Ragnarok co-stars.

Since then, she has also gone on to appear in a pair of films, 2017's Norwegian effort The Comet (Kometen) and the 2018 Danish short film November for which Resa earned the Best Acting prize at the Cinalfama Lisbon International Film Festival.

After a starring role in a high-profile show on Netflix, we're sure that this won't be the last we hear of Theresa Frostad Eggesbø.

Ragnarok, meanwhile, releases on Netflix on January 31st, 2020.