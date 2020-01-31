Is The Rookie season 3 confirmed? More episodes yet to come!

This is a show we'd happily see renewed for years to come.

It's a rollercoaster ride of a show, but is The Rookie season 3 on the way?

We've seen an influx of great TV series in the last couple of years, and sometimes it is hard to juggle them all... but then again, we all have our favourites!

One show to win over so many audiences has been American police procedural The Rookie.

Created by Alexi Hawley for ABC, season 1 introduced viewers to the world of John Nolan, who begins his riveting and demanding journey within the Los Angeles Police Department. He's brilliantly portrayed by TV legend Nathan Fillion, who played Captain Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds in Firefly and Richard Castle in Castle.

Along with the likes of Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Mercedes Mason, Melissa O'Neil and more, it proved to be a real winner and was inevitably renewed.

Is The Rookie season 3 confirmed?

No, The Rookie season 3 has not been confirmed.

Of course, it's still very early days and many viewers are currently tucking into season 2. However, there are more episodes on the way!

Let's take a closer look...

The Rookie season 2 split

Season 2 of The Rookie is still twenty episodes in length, just like season 1.

IMDb notes that the first ten episodes of the second season first concluded airing back in December 2019. However, they also include that the second batch of episodes is set to kickstart on Sunday, February 23rd 2020.

So, if you thought they'd drastically cut the length down, there's no need to worry.

Episodes of season 2 are currently airing in the UK on Sky Witness - there's still a long way to go!

Audiences talk The Rookie!

The recent episodes have gone down a storm with audiences.

Check out a selection of tweets:

@NathanFillion hi mate, just want to say you and the cast of the rookie are brilliant, it’s a great show, glad season 2 finally here in uk — John webb (@snigarni) January 17, 2020

Watching the Rookie season 2 just makes me want @NathanFillion as Nathan Drake even more. HE EMBODIES him. Let's get this going whoever is in charge. #Uncharted — Haya⚡Hesperus (@TheGeekBrocade) November 9, 2019

Time to sit down and start The Rookie season 2. Been waiting for this pic.twitter.com/qBiKjYIYfw — Spiglett ⭕️ (@spiglett) January 16, 2020

