'Thank God': Some Villa fans react to links about player who scored v Birmingham in August

Aston Villa are seemingly set to make a late deadline day move.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter are content that they are pushing for the signature of Borja Baston late on transfer deadline day.

As reported by BBC Sport, Aston Villa are set to sign Baston on a free transfer from Championship side Swansea City - his contract at the Liberty Stadium was due to expire in the summer.

Considering the Spanish striker is arriving on a free, the Villa Park faithful are accepting such a deal because they think they don't have much to lose.

If Baston does make a switch to Villa Park before Friday's cut-off point then he would be Villa's fifth signing of the January transfer window.

Villa have signed Danny Drinkwater, Pepe Reina, Mbwana Samatta, Louis Barry, and now Baston may well join that list.

At Swansea this season, Baston has played 20 Championship matches for Swansea, scoring six goals for the Welsh side, including scoring against Villa's rivals Birmingham in August [transfermarkt].

From the perspective of the Villa Park faithful, they are pleased that another striker has walked through the doors, as Smith now has the players to choose from after playing Anwar El Ghazi as a false number nine for a number of matches.

If Baston does make the switch, he will compete against fellow January recruit, Samatta for a first-team spot and Davis, who recently returned from injury.

Baston will need to prepare himself for a relegation battle and the chance of playing in a League Cup final in March when the Midlands outfit takes on Manchester City at Wembley.

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to the Basten rumours:

