Tam McManus reacts on Twitter to who Rangers have signed

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers made their first winter signing today.

General view of Ibrox during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and Villarreal CF at Ibrox Stadium on November 29, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Tam McManus has heralded Rangers' deal for Ianis Hagi.

The Gers signed the 21-year-old attacking midfielder on a half-season loan from Genk this afternoon.

In doing so, Rangers have made their first signing of the transfer window and speculation is rife that Steven Gerrard could bring in one or two more before tonight's deadline.

Hagi is the son of Romania icon Gheorghe, the former Barcelona and Real Madrid star, and here's how McManus reacted to the deal on Twitter:

 

The young playmaker was spotted at Auchenhowie this morning for training and time will tell whether he's in the Rangers squad for tomorrow's visit of Aberdeen to Ibrox.

It'll also be interesting to see whether Hagi is anything like his old man, but he deserves time.

Joining the light Blues and successfully adapting is never an easy task, considering the pressure that's on Gerrard's side to rival this Celtic team.

And it's very important that Hagi is given time to get to grips with not only a new league, and a new country, but also a new sort of pressure.

Rangers are a bigger club than Genk and therefore the expectation might be higher, and it's fascinating to see how the young lad copes.

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

