Tam McManus reacts on Twitter to who Rangers have signed

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers made their first winter signing today.

Tam McManus has heralded Rangers' deal for Ianis Hagi.

The Gers signed the 21-year-old attacking midfielder on a half-season loan from Genk this afternoon.

In doing so, Rangers have made their first signing of the transfer window and speculation is rife that Steven Gerrard could bring in one or two more before tonight's deadline.

Hagi is the son of Romania icon Gheorghe, the former Barcelona and Real Madrid star, and here's how McManus reacted to the deal on Twitter:

What a player his dad was. That left peg Exciting signing for Rangers. https://t.co/4rfLFoS3FB — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) January 31, 2020

The young playmaker was spotted at Auchenhowie this morning for training and time will tell whether he's in the Rangers squad for tomorrow's visit of Aberdeen to Ibrox.

It'll also be interesting to see whether Hagi is anything like his old man, but he deserves time.

Joining the light Blues and successfully adapting is never an easy task, considering the pressure that's on Gerrard's side to rival this Celtic team.

And it's very important that Hagi is given time to get to grips with not only a new league, and a new country, but also a new sort of pressure.

Rangers are a bigger club than Genk and therefore the expectation might be higher, and it's fascinating to see how the young lad copes.