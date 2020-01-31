London rival waxes-lyrical about 'very strong' and 'talented' Tottenham signing

Tottenham Hotspur's new signing Steven Bergwijn is international teammates with Patrick van Aannholt.

Patrick van Aanholt has waxed-lyrical about Tottenham Hotspur's new signing Steven Bergwijn and shared that he is a 'talented' footballer, who is 'very strong'.

As posted on Sky Sports' Live Transfer Blog (31/01/20 at 18:13 pm), Palace defender, Van Aanholt, had nothing but praise for Spurs' new recruit, who is his international teammate for Holland.

"[You can expect] goals," Van Aanholt told Sky Sports. "He's a very good player. He's a very strong player. Very quick and talented, so they have signed a very, very good player."

Tottenham secured Bergwijn's services from Dutch side PSV for a fee of £27 million [BBC Sport] this month, as he will now come up against his international teammate, Van Aanholt, and Tottenham's London rivals, Palace later on this season.

Jose Mourinho will be hoping that Bergwijn can provide some much-needed comfort to Tottenham's forward line because they are finding it difficult without their injured star man, Harry Kane.

Whilst Bergwijn isn't an out-and-out striker, he can play across the front line, and if he were to play on the flanks then that would then ease the pressure on the likes of Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura.

There is only a few hours left before the winter transfer window slams shut and it seems as though the North London club will not be dipping into the market for a bonafide number nine.

Tottenham aren't the only ones who are in need of a striker this month or are perhaps struggling to bring someone through the doors because it seems as though half of the Premier League have been searching for a number nine.

Either way, when Spurs take on Palace in May, Van Aanholt might just be tasked in dealing with Bergwijn if they both start in that fixture at Selhurst Park in a few months time.