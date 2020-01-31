'Don't blame him', 'all the best': Some fans react as their player joins Sunderland

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland have brought the international defender to the Stadium of Light on loan.

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Swansea City defender Declan John on loan for the rest of the season, prompting a number of Swans fans to have their say on the player's switch to the Stadium of Light.

The left-sided wingback, a seven-times capped Wales international, is the Black Cats' fourth addition of the January transfer window following the arrivals of Kyle Lafferty, Bailey Wright, and Josh Scowen.

John rose through the ranks at Cardiff City's academy before spending a season in the Scottish Premiership with Rangers, subsequently moving to Swansea in the summer of 2018 on a three-year deal

Although the 24-year-old made 13 senior appearances last season, he has struggled for game time this term, with just five senior appearances and 18 minutes of Championship action off the bench (Transfermarkt).

John has been brought in as specialist cover for Sunderland academy graduate Denver Hume, though he won't be available against Portsmouth on Saturday as he was signed after the midday cut-off.

Here is what some Swansea fans have made of John's switch to Sunderland:

never gave the guy a chance — Liam Beck (@BeckLiam) January 31, 2020

Good luck Declan — Sarah Butler (@Liberty_Butler) January 31, 2020

Goodbye king — JacksAngle (@JacksAngle) January 31, 2020

Should be Bidwell, Declan wasn't given a proper chance! — Swebb (@Stephen32126670) January 31, 2020

Good luck Dec, all the best mate x — Lee Trundle (@LeeTrundle10) January 31, 2020

Way Swansea froze him out don’t blame him good luck mate — paul st peter (@paulstpeter2) January 31, 2020

Best of luck Declan — paul beer (@paul195164) January 31, 2020

Good luck Declan, I’m sure you will do well up there. — Jeff Gape (@JeffGape) January 31, 2020