'Class act'...Manager thrilled to sign Tottenham Hotspur player

Newcastle have signed Danny Rose.

Newcastle United have signed Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur on loan until the end of the season.

Speaking to the club's official website, Newcastle boss Bruce said that he is delighted to get a player of Rose's calibre in.

Newcastle had been looking for a left-back since Jetro Willems suffered an ACL injury.

Bruce said: "It’s been clear that we’ve needed some help in the left back position, so we’re absolutely delighted to get a player of Danny’s calibre through the door.

“He has proven quality, as he’s shown over several years for club and country, and is a class act. It’s a big coup for us to get him here and we’re looking forward to working with him."

The move has potential to reinvigorate Rose's chances of earning a place in England's Euro 2020 squad.

It allows him an opportunity to play regularly, even though there is a sacrifice of giving up the opportunity to feature in the Champions League knockout stages.

But in the Premier League, Newcastle are not far off Tottenham.

While Spurs are sixth and Newcastle 14th, just four points separate the two teams.

Rose joining Newcastle could allow them to keep pace and possibly secure a top 10 spot.