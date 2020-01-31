Sky pundit urges linked-£16m ace to use West Ham as 'stepping stone' before moving to Spurs

Jarrod Bowen has been linked to a host of clubs this month, including Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Gary O'Neil thinks that Jarrod Bowen should use a club like West Ham as a 'stepping stone' before making a move to a club like Tottenham.

Speaking to Transfer Talk on Sky Sports (30/01/20 at 20:55 pm), former Hammers ace, O'Neil, was asked why shouldn't Bowen move to Tottenham if there's the possibility of him making a switch to a West Ham on deadline day.

“I just think if I was Jarrod Bowen, I would want a stepping stone in between ideally,” O'Neil told Sky Sports.

“I think that's a very big ask to play week in, week out at Hull and doing well. And then to go to such a big club like Spurs, especially when Spurs aren't going as well as they were in recent seasons. It's a tough ask.

“If you're going to go to Spurs then go on-loan to someone else. A stepping stone to a Palace or a West Ham and then going onto a bigger club that is looking to challenge for the top-four would be an easier transition for him.”

There have been a number of clubs keen on Bowen, with West Ham rivalling Palace for the £16 million man on deadline day, according to The Daily Mail.

The Chronicle had previously reported that Spurs were challenging Newcastle for the signature of the highly-rated left-footed attacker.

Either way, whoever lands his signature will have a top-quality player on their hands, and someone who has a lethal left foot.

In the Championship this season, Bowen has played 29 Championship matches, scoring 16 league goals and supplying his teammates with six assists [transfermarkt].

It seems as though the whole of London needs an attack-minded player of any kind before the transfer window slams shut.

And in the market, one thing that is hard to come by is a player who can put the ball into the back of the net. Bowen can do that with ease, whether he's cutting in on his left foot, or sneaking up at the far post to tap home a simple finish.

The Hull man has the pace, intelligence, technique and off-the-ball movement to be deserving of a chance in playing in England's top-flight.