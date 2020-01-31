Quick links

'Similar impact please': Some Rangers fans compare Gerrard's last-gasp target to ex-Ibrox man

Olly Dawes
Rangers are reportedly pursuing a deal for Florian Kamberi.

Rangers have been quiet in terms of incomings so far this month, but it could be a busy day for Steven Gerrard and co.

Not only is Genk playmaker Ianis Hagi set for a move to Ibrox, but Gerrard is also looking to bring in a new striker.

Jermain Defoe picked up an injury on Wednesday night, and with Alfredo Morelos not quite at 100% just yet, it's clear that another forward is needed.

 

A physical, target man figure is what Rangers are lacking, and the Daily Record report that Rangers are in talks with Hibernian about signing Florian Kamberi today.

Kamberi allegedly wants to join Rangers today, and the Gers can secure him on loan with a view to a £750,000 permanent move, with Greg Docherty possibly heading the other way.

Kamberi, 25, enjoyed a great loan spell at Hibs in 2018, scoring nine goals in 14 games to earn a permanent move, and he's hit 21 goals in 70 games since making that move full-time.

The Swiss attacker may not be the most exciting signing of all time, but Rangers fans seem encouraged, taking to Twitter to suggest that he would actually be a decent signing, and few better strikers would be willing to be third-choice at Ibrox on deadline day.

Others even compared Kamberi to ex-Rangers striker Andrius Velicka, believing he can be a similar depth option in attack who can score important goals when called upon, and hope that he can have a similar impact to the Lithuanian at Ibrox.

