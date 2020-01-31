'Similar impact please': Some Rangers fans compare Gerrard's last-gasp target to ex-Ibrox man

Rangers are reportedly pursuing a deal for Florian Kamberi.

Rangers have been quiet in terms of incomings so far this month, but it could be a busy day for Steven Gerrard and co.

Not only is Genk playmaker Ianis Hagi set for a move to Ibrox, but Gerrard is also looking to bring in a new striker.

Jermain Defoe picked up an injury on Wednesday night, and with Alfredo Morelos not quite at 100% just yet, it's clear that another forward is needed.

A physical, target man figure is what Rangers are lacking, and the Daily Record report that Rangers are in talks with Hibernian about signing Florian Kamberi today.

Kamberi allegedly wants to join Rangers today, and the Gers can secure him on loan with a view to a £750,000 permanent move, with Greg Docherty possibly heading the other way.

Kamberi, 25, enjoyed a great loan spell at Hibs in 2018, scoring nine goals in 14 games to earn a permanent move, and he's hit 21 goals in 70 games since making that move full-time.

The Swiss attacker may not be the most exciting signing of all time, but Rangers fans seem encouraged, taking to Twitter to suggest that he would actually be a decent signing, and few better strikers would be willing to be third-choice at Ibrox on deadline day.

Others even compared Kamberi to ex-Rangers striker Andrius Velicka, believing he can be a similar depth option in attack who can score important goals when called upon, and hope that he can have a similar impact to the Lithuanian at Ibrox.

Interesting news re Kamberi.



I think fans need to appreciate that no absolutely top level strikers will be coming to Ibrox to play second or third choice to Morelos in the SPFL.



Kamberi’s a decent finisher, 6’4 and knows the league. He would give us something different. — (@Rangers_View) January 30, 2020

Kamberi seemingly out of nowhere, not exactly the worst striker. Played well against us a few times. Offers something different, and adds depth upfront. Let’s see what happens. — Stuart Young (@StuartY19) January 30, 2020

Wouldn’t be against Kamberi, he’s match fit, big strong player. Probably won’t play more than 10 times.



It’s a Velicka type deal. — Calfredo (@Mackenzito94) January 30, 2020

There’s no pleaseing some people, we are hardly going to be able to spend millions on someone who will play 3rd choice striker.



I’ll take Kamberi for back up. — John Heron (@J7Heron) January 30, 2020

On Kamberi . Always found him a talented player. Also have to think not many strikers will want to come and play 3rd fiddle to Morelos and Defoe. Unless they will be staying past the summer. — BMC Rangers Rants (@BMCRangersRants) January 30, 2020

Here Kamberi would be a decent signing for us — (@Daniel1872_) January 30, 2020

I'd take kamberi hes decent — Steven (@Steven_duff) January 30, 2020

Kamberi is better than most of strikers outside of the Old Firm. I think he's simply went stale at Easter Road. Good signing if we get him as a third striker



What a laugh it'll be when it's him who scores the goal to cost Lennon the title though. — SDF (@GoodCopBabcock) January 30, 2020

Kamberi coming in would be a shock. Done enough against us that I’d be happy with that until end of the season for back up. — Lee (@WhatSunnn_) January 30, 2020

Kamberi will be a good signing, I wanted us to sign him after his loan spell at Hibs. — Scotia80 (@Scotia80) January 30, 2020

Kamberi will do for me. As good a 3rd choice striker as you’re going to get a day before the January window shuts — Scott (@SMcdonald12_) January 30, 2020

would take Kamberi as this season’s Velicka tbqh. — DC (@stramashes) January 30, 2020

Rangers going for Kamberi reminds me of that time we signed Velicka about 11 years go! — Colin Weir (@Official_ColinW) January 30, 2020

Remember Velicka? Scored a couple of crucial goals in Walter's second spell when key players were injured. Kamberi making a similar impact please. — The Famous (@TheFamousRFC) January 30, 2020