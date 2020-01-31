Quick links

Sheffield Wednesday reportedly want midfielder also on Nottingham Forest’s radar

Demarai Gray of Leicester City competes with Josh Windass of Wigan Athletic during the FA Cup Third Round match between Leicester City and Wigan Athletic at The King Power Stadium on...
Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest are reportedly among the clubs interested in Josh Windass.

Josh Windass of Wigan Athletic during the FA Cup Third Round match between Leicester City and Wigan Athletic at The King Power Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Leicester, England.

According to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 8:45am, Friday, January 31, 2020), Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Josh Windass on loan from Wigan Athletic on January transfer deadline day.

Stats

Windass has been on the books of Wigan since the summer of 2018 when he joined from Rangers for a transfer fee reported by The Scottish Sun to be worth £2.5 million.

According to WhoScored, the former Rangers midfielder has made 12 starts and three substitute appearances in the Championship for the Latics so far this season, scoring four goals in the process.

 

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 26-year-old former Accrington Stanley midfielder made 30 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for Wigan, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Competition

Wednesday are not the only club who are reported to be interested in signing Windass.

According to a recent report in The Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Cardiff City all are looking at the midfielder.

Filip Benkovic of Leicester City with Josh Windass of Wigan Athletic during the FA Cup Third Round match between Leicester City and Wigan Athletic at The King Power Stadium on January 4,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

