Romesh Ranganathan’s net worth explained: Comedian to tear it up on Top Gear

Top Gear is back on our screens in 2020 with comedian Romesh Ranganathan among the series' guest stars.

BBC Two's Top Gear has endured a few rocky years since the trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May left in controversial circumstances.

Since then, a number of hosts have come and gone with the BBC searching for a winning formula to get Top Gear back to where it once was.

In came the surprise additions of Paddy McGuinness and Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff who joined already present host Chris Harris and, unbelievably, a small touch of that old magic has returned even if a few elements of the show have been changed up slightly.

One area that has remained throughout the show's changes, although no longer present in every episode, is the guest segment, where celebrities come in to set a lap time on the Top Gear Track.

Top Gear series 28

Top Gear returned for its 28th series on Sunday, January 26th with the presenting trio taking a collection of cheap convertibles on a summer road trip through Essex.

Episode 2 is set to follow suit on February 2nd with another cracking episode in-store as Chris Harris takes on the McLaren Speedtail and the terrible trio aim to build their own off-road car to match the Land Rover Defender.

Romesh Ranganathan to appear

Appearing as the guest star on this week's episode of Top Gear is comedian and former maths teacher, Romesh Ranganathan.

This will be the first time that the 41-year-old has appeared on Top Gear and we're hugely excited to see how the often grumpy comedian performs on the track.

Get to know Romesh Ranganathan

Romesh Ranganathan, whose real first name is Jonathan, is a British comedian of Sri Lankan heritage.

After growing up in Crawley in Sussex, Romesh began his career as a maths teacher and just like fellow comedian Greg Davies, turned his attention to comedy instead.

Romesh has only arrived on the scene in the last few years with 2013 being cited as his breakout year into comedy after earning a nomination for Best Newcomer at the Comedy Awards.

Since then, Romesh has gone on to become a regular on our screens.

In that time, he is estimated to have earned a net worth in the region of £100,000 to £1,000,000 although online sources differ. This will, of course, have come through a number of television appearances and his stand-up tours in 2016 and his ongoing 2019-20 tour.

Don't miss Romesh Ranganathan on Top Gear at 8pm on Sunday, February 2nd.