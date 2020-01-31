Reports: Wolves man set for Leicester medical ahead of £1.5m move, after pair miss out on £15m deal

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City were both linked with Edmond Tapsoba.

Leicester City have agreed a fee with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the loan transfer of Ryan Bennett, according to The Sun's deadline day live blog.

The tabloid claims the deal will include an option for Leicester to sign the centre-back on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window.

And the move will allow the Foxes' Filip Benkovic to join Bristol City on loan, according to The Telegraph's deadline day live blog.

The latter publication adds that Bennett is now travelling to Leicester for a medical, with Wolves due to receive an initial fee of around £1.5 million.

Bennett has played 19 times for Wolves this season and it remains to be seen if the Molineux side intend to replace him before the window closes at 11pm.

Both Leicester and Wolves were linked with moves for the Vitoria Guimaraes centre-back Edmond Tapsoba.

But Tapsoba will instead join Bayer Leverkusen for an initial fee of around £15.1m, according to Bild.

It is claimed that deal will allow Panagiotis Retsos to join one of Leicester and Wolves' Premier League rivals, Sheffield United, who are trying to secure a purchase option in their loan for the Greek defender.