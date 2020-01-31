Quick links

Reports: Wolves man set for Leicester medical ahead of £1.5m move, after pair miss out on £15m deal

A general view of Molineux before the Capital One Cup First Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newport County at Molineux on August 11, 2015 in Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City were both linked with Edmond Tapsoba.

Ryan Bennett of Wolves in action during the Premier League match between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on September 1, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Leicester City have agreed a fee with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the loan transfer of Ryan Bennett, according to The Sun's deadline day live blog.

The tabloid claims the deal will include an option for Leicester to sign the centre-back on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window.

And the move will allow the Foxes' Filip Benkovic to join Bristol City on loan, according to The Telegraph's deadline day live blog.

 

The latter publication adds that Bennett is now travelling to Leicester for a medical, with Wolves due to receive an initial fee of around £1.5 million.

Bennett has played 19 times for Wolves this season and it remains to be seen if the Molineux side intend to replace him before the window closes at 11pm.

Edmond Tapsoba of Vitoria Guimaraes SC in action during the Taca da Liga - Allianz CUP semifinal match between Vitoria SC and FC Porto at Estadio Municipal de Braga on January 22, 2020 in...

Both Leicester and Wolves were linked with moves for the Vitoria Guimaraes centre-back Edmond Tapsoba.

But Tapsoba will instead join Bayer Leverkusen for an initial fee of around £15.1m, according to Bild.

It is claimed that deal will allow Panagiotis Retsos to join one of Leicester and Wolves' Premier League rivals, Sheffield United, who are trying to secure a purchase option in their loan for the Greek defender.

