Quick links

Leeds United

Middlesbrough

Ligue 1

Championship

Reported Leeds United target will allegedly join Yorkshire rivals today

Subhankar Mondal
Wolfsburg's German forward Lukas Nmecha (R) vies with Saint-Etienne's French defender Harold Moukoudi (C) and Saint-Etienne's French defender Loic Perrin (L) during the Europa League...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United and Middlesbrough are reportedly among the clubs interested in Harold Moukoudi.

Rennes' French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (L) fights for the ball with Saint-Etienne's French defender Harold Moukoudi during the French Ligue 1 football match between Stade Rennais...

According to L’Equipe, Saint-Etienne central defender Harold Moukoudi will join Middlesbrough, meaning that Leeds United, Derby County and West Bromwich Albion will miss out on the youngster.

A recent report in L’Equipe had claimed that Leeds, Derby and West Brom all are interested in signing Moukoudi from Saint-Etienne in the January transfer window.

Stoke City were also named among the clubs looking into the possibility of landing the Cameroon international central defender.

 

However, a new report in L’Equipe has stated that the 22-year-old centre-back will join Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season.

Boro are Leeds’s Yorkshire and Championship rivals and are also managed by the Whites’ former defender Jonathan Woodgate.

Stats

Moukoudi joined Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2019 after leaving Le Havre.

According to WhoScored, the youngster has made 11 appearances in Ligue 1 and has played 193 minutes in the Europa League so far this season.

Middlesbrough are 17th in the Championship table at the moment, while Leeds currently find themselves at the top of the standings.

Assane Diousse (L) and Harold Moukoudi (R) of AS Saint-Etienne and Daniel Ginczek (C) of VfL Wolfsburg battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League group I match between VfL Wolfsburg...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch