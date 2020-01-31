Reported Leeds United target will allegedly join Yorkshire rivals today

Leeds United and Middlesbrough are reportedly among the clubs interested in Harold Moukoudi.

According to L’Equipe, Saint-Etienne central defender Harold Moukoudi will join Middlesbrough, meaning that Leeds United, Derby County and West Bromwich Albion will miss out on the youngster.

A recent report in L’Equipe had claimed that Leeds, Derby and West Brom all are interested in signing Moukoudi from Saint-Etienne in the January transfer window.

Stoke City were also named among the clubs looking into the possibility of landing the Cameroon international central defender.

However, a new report in L’Equipe has stated that the 22-year-old centre-back will join Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season.

Boro are Leeds’s Yorkshire and Championship rivals and are also managed by the Whites’ former defender Jonathan Woodgate.

Stats

Moukoudi joined Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2019 after leaving Le Havre.

According to WhoScored, the youngster has made 11 appearances in Ligue 1 and has played 193 minutes in the Europa League so far this season.

Middlesbrough are 17th in the Championship table at the moment, while Leeds currently find themselves at the top of the standings.