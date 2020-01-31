Quick links

Reported Aston Villa and West Ham target allegedly travelling to England this afternoon

Subhankar Mondal
Brest's French defender Jean-Kevin Duverne (L) vies with Amiens' forward Serhou Guirassy during the French L1 football match between Stade Brestois 29 and Amiens SC at the Francis Le Ble...
Aston Villa and West Ham United have been linked with Serhou Guirassy.

Brest's French-Cameroon defender Jean-Charles Castelletto (R) vies with Amiens' forward Serhou Guirassy during the French L1 football match between Stade Brestois 29 and Amiens SC at the...

According to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 1:08pm, Friday, January 31, 2020), Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy is travelling to England, amid reported interest from West Ham United, Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion.

It has been reported by Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 1:08pm, Friday, January 31, 2020) that Brighton and Hove Albion have made an offer to Amiens to sign Guirassy on loan on January transfer deadline day with an option to make it permanent at the end of the season.

 

The report has claimed that three more clubs in the Premier League are interested in the 23-year-old striker.

According to The Daily Mail, Villa want to sign the French striker, while Sky Sports have claimed of interest in him from West Ham.

Amiens' forward Serhou Guirassy (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Stade Brestois 29 and Amiens SC at the Francis Le Ble stadium in Brest,...

Stats

According to WhoScored, Guirassy has made 17 appearances in Ligue 1 for Amiens so far this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in the process.

During his loan spell at Amiens during the second half of last season, the striker scored three goals and provided one assist in 13 league games, according to WhoScored.

Amiens' French forward Serhou Guirassy (L) vies with Metz' French-Algerian goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja (C) and Metz' Ghanean defender John Boye (R) during the French L1 football match...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

