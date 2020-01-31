Quick links

West Ham United

La Liga

Premier League

Report: West Ham ready to pay £25m for player, his stance

Subhankar Mondal
BARCELONA, SPAIN - January 25: Jonathan Calleri #12 of Espanyol is challenged by Unai Nunez #3 of Athletic Bilbao during the Espanyol V Athletic Bilbao, La Liga regular season match at...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are reportedly interested in Unai Nunez.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - January 25: Unai Nunez #3 of Athletic Bilbao challenged by Raul de Tomas #11 of Espanyol during the Espanyol V Athletic Bilbao, La Liga regular season match at RCDE...

According to AS, West Ham United are interested in signing Unai Nunez from Athletic Bilbao in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that West Ham are willing to pay the central defender’s release clause of €30 million (£25.22 million).

However, the 22-year-old has told his club that he does not plan to leave today and will stay at the Spanish outfit until the end of the season at least, according to the report.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Nunez has made seven starts and one substitute appearance in La Liga for Bilbao so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the defender made 11 starts and one substitute appearance for Bilbao, while in 2017-18, he played 33 times in the league league and 225 minutes in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

Unai Nunez of Athletic Club runs with the ball during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Elche CF and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on January 22, 2020...

Long-term signing

While Nunez may have decided to stay at Bilbao for now, West Ham should continue to monitor him.

After all, the defender is only 22 years of age, and he will get better in the coming months and years if he gets regular first-team football in a competitive environment.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - January 25: Jonathan Calleri #12 of Espanyol is challenged by Unai Nunez #3 of Athletic Bilbao during the Espanyol V Athletic Bilbao, La Liga regular season match at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch