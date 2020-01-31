Report: West Ham ready to pay £25m for player, his stance

West Ham United are reportedly interested in Unai Nunez.

According to AS, West Ham United are interested in signing Unai Nunez from Athletic Bilbao in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that West Ham are willing to pay the central defender’s release clause of €30 million (£25.22 million).

However, the 22-year-old has told his club that he does not plan to leave today and will stay at the Spanish outfit until the end of the season at least, according to the report.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Nunez has made seven starts and one substitute appearance in La Liga for Bilbao so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the defender made 11 starts and one substitute appearance for Bilbao, while in 2017-18, he played 33 times in the league league and 225 minutes in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

Long-term signing

While Nunez may have decided to stay at Bilbao for now, West Ham should continue to monitor him.

After all, the defender is only 22 years of age, and he will get better in the coming months and years if he gets regular first-team football in a competitive environment.