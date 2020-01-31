Report: West Ham miss out on speedy target, may now accept defeat

West Ham United may not bring in a right back today after all.

According to the Daily Star, West Ham United now don't expect to sign a new right back before tonight's transfer deadline after missing out on two options.

It's claimed that the Hammers are now prepared to shelve their interest in a right back, with Ryan Fredericks returning from injury soon and Jeremy Ngakia faring well on his Premier League debut against Liverpool.

West Ham did allegedly move for Genk's Joakim Maehle and Red Bull Salzburg's Rasmus Kristensen, but haven't enjoyed any success with either attempt.

That means West Ham aren't expecting a right back to arrive today, which may leave fans a little frustrated having needed one throughout January.

Maehle has notched one goal and four assists this season, with the Dane continuing to impress over in Belgium thanks to his blistering pace and attacking play.

Kristensen is, oddly, quite the opposite; not particularly quick or dangerous going forward, but more robust and physical, offering a more defensive option.

Both players have real potential for the future, and that's why West Ham wanted to bring him in, as they wanted either to offer long-term competition for Fredericks.

West Ham now appear to have accepted defeat, and will instead focus on developing Ngakia behind Fredericks, with Pablo Zabaleta out of contract in the summer.