Report: West Ham cancel potential £15m deadline day signing

West Ham United are backing away from Barcelona's Moussa Wague.

According to The Guardian (16:52), West Ham United have walked away from a deal for Barcelona defender Moussa Wague after learning a work permit would be difficult to obtain.

It's claimed that West Ham had set up a loan deal until the end of the season, with a permanent option worth €18million (£15million) included in the move.

However, the Hammers have allegedly learned that Wague wouldn't qualify for a work permit to play in England, so have now pulled the plug on a deal.

That leaves West Ham still looking for a new right back, and with the deadline moving ever closer, they're really in a race against time to solve a problem area.

Ryan Fredericks is injured, Pablo Zabaleta is ageing and out of contract this summer, whilst Jeremy Ngakia is a rookie and shouldn't have pressure piled on him.

Wague, 21, emerged in Belgium with KAS Eupen before earning a move to Barcelona B in 2018, having impressed for Senegal at the 2018 World Cup – even scoring against Japan.

He's now made six first-team appearances for Barca, but with Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo also at the club, the Catalan side were seemingly open to a loan-to-buy deal.

Wague's speed and potential would have made him a promising signing for West Ham, but that work permit issue has put paid to the Hammers' hopes of a deal – meaning they must now move on.