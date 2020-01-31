Report: West Brom identify Nathan Ferguson’s replacement, he is 33

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly interested in Lee Peltier of Cardiff City.

According to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 4:36pm, Friday, January 31, 2020), West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Lee Peltier from Cardiff City on January transfer window.

It has been reported that West Brom have identified the 33-year-old as a replacement for Nathan Ferguson, who is on his way to Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

Stats

Ferguson, who is only 19 years of age, has played 12 games in the Championship as a left-back and nine matches in the league as a right-back for West Brom so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Peltier, who is 33 years of age, can operate as a right-back or as a centre-back. So far this season, the defender has played 24 times as a right-back for Cardiff in the Championship, according to WhoScored.

Promotion push

West Brom are second in the Championship table at the moment with 53 points from 29 matches.

Slaven Bilic’s side, who are going through a bad spell at the moment, are two points behind leaders Leeds United and two points ahead of third-placed Nottingham Forest.