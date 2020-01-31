Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Championship

Report: West Brom identify Nathan Ferguson’s replacement, he is 33

Subhankar Mondal
Wayne Routledge of Swansea City and Lee Peltier of Cardiff battle for possession during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at Cardiff City Stadium on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly interested in Lee Peltier of Cardiff City.

(L-R) Lee Peltier of Cardiff City challenges Wayne Routledge of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at the Cardiff City Stadium on...

According to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 4:36pm, Friday, January 31, 2020), West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Lee Peltier from Cardiff City on January transfer window.

It has been reported that West Brom have identified the 33-year-old as a replacement for Nathan Ferguson, who is on his way to Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

 

Stats

Ferguson, who is only 19 years of age, has played 12 games in the Championship as a left-back and nine matches in the league as a right-back for West Brom so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Peltier, who is 33 years of age, can operate as a right-back or as a centre-back. So far this season, the defender has played 24 times as a right-back for Cardiff in the Championship, according to WhoScored.

Lee Peltier of Cardiff City FC during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Preston North End at Cardiff City Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales.

Promotion push

West Brom are second in the Championship table at the moment with 53 points from 29 matches.

Slaven Bilic’s side, who are going through a bad spell at the moment, are two points behind leaders Leeds United and two points ahead of third-placed Nottingham Forest.

Lee Peltier of Cardiff City FC and Ben Williams of Barnsley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Barnsley at Cardiff City Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Cardiff,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch