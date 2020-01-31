Quick links

Report: Tottenham Hotspur monitoring striker on deadline day, London rival make decision

PARIS, FRANCE - November 14: Olivier Giroud #9 of France heads wide as goalkeeper Alexei Koselev #23 of Moldova dives to cover during the France V Moldova, 2020 European Championship...
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

According to L’Equipe, Chelsea have decided that they will not let Olivier Giroud leave on January transfer deadline day, but Tottenham Hotspur are still hopeful of striking a deal.

It has been reported by the French publication that Chelsea have decided to keep Giroud in the squad for the rest of the season after they failed to sign a suitable potential replacement.

Inter Milan have given up on landing the France international striker, but Tottenham and a few French clubs will continue to monitor the situation on deadline day, according to the report.

 

Moving on

If Chelsea have decided that they will not sell Giroud today, then Tottenham should simply move on and find an alternative target.

Although things happen pretty quickly on transfer deadline day, Spurs cannot wait for Chelsea to find a striker for them to bring the former Arsenal star to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

There is still time for Tottenham to bring in a player to play upfront, but they will have to hurry up and must not rely on other clubs’ transfer deals to help them.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground on January 10, 2020 in Cobham, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

