Report: Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Celtic make loan offers for same midfielder

Subhankar Mondal
Ben Osborn and Luke Freeman of Sheffield United smile as they celebrate their first goal scored by Mo Besic (27) during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Millwall and Sheffield United...
Subhankar Mondal
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are reportedly interested in Luke Freeman.

Luke Freeman of Sheff Utd and Jayson Molumby of Millwall during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Millwall and Sheffield United at The Den on January 25, 2020 in London, England.

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are among the clubs interested in signing Luke Freeman, according to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 12:12pm, Friday, January 31, 2020).

It has been reported that both Rangers and Celtic made offers to Sheffield United to sign Freeman on loan this month for the rest of the season.

Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Millwall in the Championship in England are also claimed to have expressed their interest in landing the former Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder on a loan deal.

However, according to the report, Premier League outfit United have turned down all of them and will retain the services of Freeman.

 

Stats

Freeman joined the Blades from Championship club QPR in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £5 million.

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old has made three starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for United so far this season.

Freeman scored seven goals and provided six assists in 43 Championship appearances for QPR last season, while during the 2017-18 campaign, he scored five goals and provided 12 assists in the league for the London club, according to WhoScored.

Luke Freeman of Sheffield United during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Millwall and Sheffield United at The Den on January 25, 2020 in London, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

