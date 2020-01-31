Report: Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Celtic make loan offers for same midfielder

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are reportedly interested in Luke Freeman.

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are among the clubs interested in signing Luke Freeman, according to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 12:12pm, Friday, January 31, 2020).

It has been reported that both Rangers and Celtic made offers to Sheffield United to sign Freeman on loan this month for the rest of the season.

Subscribe

Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Millwall in the Championship in England are also claimed to have expressed their interest in landing the former Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder on a loan deal.

However, according to the report, Premier League outfit United have turned down all of them and will retain the services of Freeman.

Stats

Freeman joined the Blades from Championship club QPR in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £5 million.

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old has made three starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for United so far this season.

Freeman scored seven goals and provided six assists in 43 Championship appearances for QPR last season, while during the 2017-18 campaign, he scored five goals and provided 12 assists in the league for the London club, according to WhoScored.