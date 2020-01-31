Report: Rangers target's club set to bid for player Steven Gerrard said to have been watching

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is reportedly close to adding to his Ibrox ranks.

A rumoured Rangers target is wanted to replace a player who is reportedly Ibrox bound, according to The Scottish Sun's deadline day live blog.

The newspaper claims that Steven Gerrard's side are set to sign Florian Kamberi on loan from Hibernian.

And it adds that Edinburgh side are expected to bid again for Kevin Nisbet - the striker of whom Rangers have kept track this season, according to The Glasgow Times - after Dunfermline knocked back their initial offer.

Nisbet has scored 22 goals in 29 games this season.

However, it is unclear if Rangers ever considered a bid of their own after Jermain Defoe suffered a calf injury earlier this week.

Of the two, Kamberi is perhaps the better placed to make an instant impression at Rangers, having already scored 30 goals in 84 games at Premiership level.

And that is 30 more than Nisbet, who like Kamberi may be able to use Hibs as a stepping stone to bigger things, if he moves to Easter Road.

Rangers fans - Kamberi or Nisbet?