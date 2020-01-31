Quick links

Report: Rangers target's club set to bid for player Steven Gerrard said to have been watching

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is reportedly close to adding to his Ibrox ranks.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A rumoured Rangers target is wanted to replace a player who is reportedly Ibrox bound, according to The Scottish Sun's deadline day live blog.

The newspaper claims that Steven Gerrard's side are set to sign Florian Kamberi on loan from Hibernian.

And it adds that Edinburgh side are expected to bid again for Kevin Nisbet - the striker of whom Rangers have kept track this season, according to The Glasgow Times - after Dunfermline knocked back their initial offer.

 

Nisbet has scored 22 goals in 29 games this season.

However, it is unclear if Rangers ever considered a bid of their own after Jermain Defoe suffered a calf injury earlier this week.

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Motherwell at Easter Road on 23 November, 2019 in...

Of the two, Kamberi is perhaps the better placed to make an instant impression at Rangers, having already scored 30 goals in 84 games at Premiership level.

And that is 30 more than Nisbet, who like Kamberi may be able to use Hibs as a stepping stone to bigger things, if he moves to Easter Road.

Rangers fans - Kamberi or Nisbet?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

