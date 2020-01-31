Quick links

Report: Rangers consider bidding for 24-year-old striker today; he's Gerrard's Plan B

Olly Dawes
Jamie Brandon of Hearts and Lyndon Dykes of Livingston compete for the ball during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Livingston at Tynecastle park on 04 December, 2019...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Rangers are considering a move to bring Lyndon Dykes to Ibrox.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers are considering Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes if they can't finalise a deal for Hibernian hitman Florian Kamberi.

It's claimed that Rangers are in talks with Hibs to sign Kamberi on loan today, but have backup plans in mind just in case they can't land the Swiss striker.

One of those is Livingston ace Dykes, as Rangers have allegedly scouted him twice this month alone ahead of a potential move for him.

 

If Kamberi doesn't join, Rangers may table a bid for Dykes today, with Steven Gerrard now seemingly desperate to bring in a target man to bolster his attack.

Dykes, 24, was born in Australia to Scottish parents, and after initially pitching up at Queen of the South in 2014, he went back to Australia for a year before returning to Queen of the South in 2016.

His exploits for Queen of the South prompted Livi to sign him last January before loaning him back to Queen of the South, and he has starred this season with 11 goals and eight assists in 25 games.

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Motherwell at Easter Road on 23 November, 2019 in...

Dykes is the ideal focal point in attack. He's tall and strong in the air, but he's willing to battle any defender physically – as Celtic and Rangers have found out this season – and his work rate makes him an absolute nuisance.

As a third-choice striker or an option off the bench, Dykes could bring something different to the Rangers side, and he's a name to keep an eye on today just in case a deal for Kamberi falls through.

Marco Kana of RSC Anderlecht competes for the ball with Lyndon Dykes of Livengston FC during the Friendly Match between RSC Anderlecht and Livingston FC at Pinatar Arena on January 11,...

Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

