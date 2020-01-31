Report: Rangers consider bidding for 24-year-old striker today; he's Gerrard's Plan B

Rangers are considering a move to bring Lyndon Dykes to Ibrox.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers are considering Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes if they can't finalise a deal for Hibernian hitman Florian Kamberi.

It's claimed that Rangers are in talks with Hibs to sign Kamberi on loan today, but have backup plans in mind just in case they can't land the Swiss striker.

One of those is Livingston ace Dykes, as Rangers have allegedly scouted him twice this month alone ahead of a potential move for him.

If Kamberi doesn't join, Rangers may table a bid for Dykes today, with Steven Gerrard now seemingly desperate to bring in a target man to bolster his attack.

Dykes, 24, was born in Australia to Scottish parents, and after initially pitching up at Queen of the South in 2014, he went back to Australia for a year before returning to Queen of the South in 2016.

His exploits for Queen of the South prompted Livi to sign him last January before loaning him back to Queen of the South, and he has starred this season with 11 goals and eight assists in 25 games.

Dykes is the ideal focal point in attack. He's tall and strong in the air, but he's willing to battle any defender physically – as Celtic and Rangers have found out this season – and his work rate makes him an absolute nuisance.

As a third-choice striker or an option off the bench, Dykes could bring something different to the Rangers side, and he's a name to keep an eye on today just in case a deal for Kamberi falls through.