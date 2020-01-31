Quick links

Report: Player heading to London for West Ham United medical today, £20m deal

Subhankar Mondal
Jarrod Bowen of Hull City during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Hull City and Chelsea at KCOM Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Hull, England.
West Ham United are reportedly interested in Jarrod Bowen of Hull City.



According to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 8am, Friday, January 31, 2020), Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen is on way to West Ham United.

It has been reported that Bowen is currently on his way to London to undergo a medical with West Ham.

The report has claimed that the Hammers will pay Championship club Hull a transfer fee of £20 million for the 23-year-old.

It has been reported that personal terms have also been agreed between West Ham and Bowen.

 

Stats

Bowen is one of the best attacking players in the Championship and has been playing well for the past three seasons.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 29 Championship games for the Tigers so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Englishman scored 22 goals and provided four assists in the league, while back in 2017-18, he scored 14 goals and provided one assist, according to WhoScored.

West Ham are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, and they need a player like Bowen who will add goals and will create chances.



A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

