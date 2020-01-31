Quick links

Report: Newcastle offer Nottingham Forest last-gasp chance to land speedy Benitez signing

Newcastle United have reportedly offered Christian Atsu to Nottingham Forest.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United have offered winger Christian Atsu to Nottingham Forest as they attempt to offload him on deadline day.

It's claimed that the Magpies have given Forest the chance to sign Atsu before the deadline, having also offered him up to West Bromwich Albion earlier this week.

The Baggies are going for Hull City's Kamil Grosicki instead, meaning Forest could have a free run at landing the Ghanaian today.

 

The 28-year-old winger has played 18 Premier League games this season, with just six as a starter, but he has still managed to pick up three assists.

Atsu has been valuable cover for Allan Saint-Maximin, offering the pace and unpredictability that Newcastle sometimes miss if neither are available.

It's therefore surprising that Newcastle are so willing to let him go, but they need to trim their Premier League squad having signed Danny Rose, Valentino Lazaro and Nabil Bentaleb this month.

Atsu appears to be one player that will now become available, three-and-a-half years since Rafael Benitez swooped to bring him to St James' Park from Chelsea.

Atsu's last Championship campaign saw him pick up five goals and three assists for Newcastle, and he could just be ideal for Forest on the left flank.

Joe Lolley is the star on the right, but Atsu could be seen as an upgrade over Sammy Ameobi or Albert Adomah at the City Ground thanks to his pedigree, speed and trickery, so don't be surprised to see Forest take an interest in Newcastle's offer today.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

