Report: Multi-million Crystal Palace move now in doubt

Nathan Ferguson was expected to join Crystal Palace from West Bromwich Albion.

Nathan Ferguson's proposed move from West Bromwich Albion to Crystal Palace has hit a snag, according to The Guardian's deadline day live blog (10:23).

It is claimed that Ferguson was expected to join Palace in a £4 million deal, after informing West Brom that he would not renew his contract, which expires this summer.

But The Guardian reports that it remains to be seen if he will end the day as a Crystal Palace player.

The newspaper fails to elaborate as to why there is a hold-up.

But it is claimed over on The Mail's deadline day live blog (10:28), that a fitness issue is to blame.

Crystal Palace sold another young right-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, to Manchester United last summer.

But the Eagles have yet to sign a replacement with the £50 million they are said to have raised.

It was thought that Ferguson would be that player, after impressing in his breakout season at West Brom.

The teenager's versatility - he can operate anywhere across the back-line - would have been especially appealing to Crystal Palace, amid reports that the Eagles left-back Patrick van Aanholt is attracting interest.

Whether or not West Brom intended to replace Ferguson is unclear.