Report: Fresh twist in West Ham United’s chase for Jarrod Bowen

West Ham United reportedly want Jarrod Bowen of Hull City.

According to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 2:58pm, Friday, January 31, 2020), Jarrod Bowen’s proposed move from Hull City to West Ham United has stalled.

It has been reported that there are issues over personal terms, with the forward asking for around £60,000 per week as salary.

Hull and West Ham have agreed a £20 million deal, with the medical continuing as planned, according to the report.

It has been added that West Ham hope that an agreement over the wage package with the 23-year-old will be reached.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Bowen has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 29 Championship games for the Tigers so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Englishman scored 22 goals and provided four assists in the league, while back in 2017-18, he scored 14 goals and provided one assist, according to WhoScored.

West Ham are 17th in the Premier League table at the moment with 23 points from 24 matches, level on points with third-from-bottom Bournemouth.