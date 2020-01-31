Report: Ex-West Ham striker prevented from possible return; Moyes once called him 'unplayable'

West Ham United seemingly won't be re-signing Marko Arnautovic.

According to The Mirror, Marko Arnautovic wanted to return to West Ham United before today's transfer deadline – but all flights out of China have been grounded.

It's claimed that Arnautovic has been angling for a return to the Premier League, and West Ham were one of 'several' teams contacted about a potential move.

However, with China suffering from the deadly coronavirus outbreak, planes have been grounded out of the country, meaning he would be unlikely to rush through a move today.

West Ham fans may not be too keen on seeing Arnautovic return anyway, having seen him angle for a move from the club on numerous occasions.

Yet David Moyes may be disappointed, as he is the man who started to get the best out of Arnautovic back in the 2017-18 season, turning him into a centre forward.

Moyes even branded Arnautovic 'unplayable' in 2018, hailing him after a 3-1 win over Everton, which proved to be Moyes' final game coaching the Austrian.

Moyes may well have fancied a reunion given West Ham's goalscoring woes of late, and he may have taken some pressure off Sebastien Haller, even if fan reactions may have been a little mixed.

No deal will seemingly be done though, and that leaves Arnautovic in limbo, with the Chinese Super League – scheduled to start next month – postponed for now, and a move away seems to be proving difficult.