Report: Daniel Levy 'desperate' to axe Tottenham star, six clubs keen

Celtic are among the teams reportedly chasing Tottenham Hotspur's Victor Wanyama.

It looks very likely that reported Celtic target Victor Wanyama won't be a Tottenham Hotspur player by this weekend.

The Kenya international is heavily linked with a move away from Spurs today.

Celtic are one of several clubs linked and, according to The Daily Record, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is 'desperate' to offload the 28-year-old and pick up a 'hefty fee' while he's at it.

The North Londoners spent £11 million on signing Wanyama from Southampton in 2015 [The Guardian] but it remains to be seen how much of that they can recoup.

The good news for Levy is that six clubs are interested in the midfielder [The Daily Record] - Bayer Leverkusen, Rennes, AC Milan, Galatasaray, Hertha Berlin and Celtic.

Do Celtic need him?

Potentially, no.

Of course, if a player like Wanyama were offered to them then surely Hoops boss Neil Lennon would try, but a midfielder of Wanyama's ilk isn't the priority.

Lennon has already signed Ismaila Soro earlier this week and with the likes of Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham still on the books in Glasgow, someone like the Tottenham player isn't desperately needed at Parkhead.