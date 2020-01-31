Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Celtic

Premier League

Report: Daniel Levy 'desperate' to axe Tottenham star, six clubs keen

Shane Callaghan
Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur poses with the trophy for Carling Premier League Goal of the Month for February 2018 at on March 8, 2018 in Enfield, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic are among the teams reportedly chasing Tottenham Hotspur's Victor Wanyama.

Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur takes the ball around Ben Hamer of Huddersfield Town and goes on to score his sides first goal of the game during the Premier League match between...

It looks very likely that reported Celtic target Victor Wanyama won't be a Tottenham Hotspur player by this weekend.

The Kenya international is heavily linked with a move away from Spurs today.

Subscribe

Celtic are one of several clubs linked and, according to The Daily Record, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is 'desperate' to offload the 28-year-old and pick up a 'hefty fee' while he's at it.

The North Londoners spent £11 million on signing Wanyama from Southampton in 2015 [The Guardian] but it remains to be seen how much of that they can recoup.

 

The good news for Levy is that six clubs are interested in the midfielder [The Daily Record] - Bayer Leverkusen, Rennes, AC Milan, Galatasaray, Hertha Berlin and Celtic.

Do Celtic need him?

Potentially, no.

Of course, if a player like Wanyama were offered to them then surely Hoops boss Neil Lennon would try, but a midfielder of Wanyama's ilk isn't the priority.

Lennon has already signed Ismaila Soro earlier this week and with the likes of Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham still on the books in Glasgow, someone like the Tottenham player isn't desperately needed at Parkhead.

Joe Ledley of Celtic is joined by Scott Brown and Victor Wanyama as he celebrates after scoring the opening goal with his team-mates during the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch