Report: Celtic approach Newcastle United for in-demand winger

Celtic and Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu.

According to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 4:42pm, Friday, January 31, 2020), Celtic are interested in signing Christian Atsu from Newcastle United on January transfer deadline day.

It has been reported that the Scottish Premiership giants have made an approach to Newcastle to sign the former Chelsea winger on loan for the rest of the season.

The report has claimed that Blackburn Rovers have had an approach turned down, while Nottingham Forest - who are aiming to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League - are keen on the 28-year-old winger.

Stats

Atsu has made six starts and 12 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the winger made 15 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the league for the Magpies, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, Atsu made 19 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for Newcastle, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.