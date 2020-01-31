Report: Arsenal stance explained after receiving £5m bid for exciting striker

Arsenal are standing firm over young attacker Folarin Balogun.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have 'no intention' of selling young striker Folarin Balogun to Brentford before today's transfer deadline.

It's claimed that the Gunners rejected a £5million approach from Brentford for Balogun last week, and have now told the Bees that no deal will be done.

Brentford are now turning their attentions to Lyle Taylor instead, seemingly giving up on the prospect of luring Balogun across London.

The Bees are looking for another striker despite adding Halil Dervisoglu this month, but Balogun won't be heading to Griffin Park.

Balogun, 18, has starred in Premier League 2 this season, racking up seven goals and four assists in 12 appearances for the Arsenal youngsters.

Fans are understandably excited about Balogun, believing that he could follow Eddie Nketiah in terms of emerging into the first-team picture after progressing through the ranks.

At 18, Balogun is unlikely to play Premier League football this season, and Brentford seemingly tried to tempt Arsenal into cashing in now, with the lure of big cash now to reinvest ahead of the deadline.

Arsenal have put their faith in Balogun's potential though, and the Gunners will now be hoping that he can repay that faith in the future, as £5million for an 18-year-old was surely tempting.